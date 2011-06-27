Used 1991 Pontiac 6000 Consumer Reviews

We have owned this car for 4 years, put about 54,000 miles on it, and it has been a good car to drive and haul things around for the family. Kids like the 2 jumpseats in the back to ride in. Cruise control,power windows & door locks make it easy on the driver.

bjt11591 , 12/02/2007

I have a White Pontiac 6000 LE. Its a 1991 with about 111,588 and it still runs like the first day i got it. Its a V6 but it still has alot of power behind the wheel. if i ever had to buy an older used car. the 6000's would be the first section I would look toward. Although my car is fairly bare, there are 6000's with a lot more to offer inside. This is by far the best car I have ever had and I would suggest it to anyone. I really wish they still made them just to see how they would look and perform. I would probably buy one.