Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG221922
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg16/24 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/520.0 mi.320.0/480.0 mi.380.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG221922
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm180 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.41.0 ft.41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height64.6 in.64.6 in.64.6 in.
Wheel base112.0 in.112.0 in.112.0 in.
Length175.9 in.175.9 in.175.9 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
