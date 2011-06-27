Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager Consumer Reviews

Great Minivan Rex101 , 07/02/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It may not have been stylish to have a minivan but it was comfortable, reliable, and got you safely to your destination. 20 years of faithful service with only minor repairs, got to love it, and will miss it too. Report Abuse

a winner unclebopp , 03/07/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful we bought this new, when we had to be able to move 7 people at a time. It was a big decision my dad made and it has proven its worth many times over. we change the oil at suggested times and tires get rotated. A keeper.