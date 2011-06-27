Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager Consumer Reviews
Great Minivan
Rex101, 07/02/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
It may not have been stylish to have a minivan but it was comfortable, reliable, and got you safely to your destination. 20 years of faithful service with only minor repairs, got to love it, and will miss it too.
Report Abuse
a winner
unclebopp, 03/07/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
we bought this new, when we had to be able to move 7 people at a time. It was a big decision my dad made and it has proven its worth many times over. we change the oil at suggested times and tires get rotated. A keeper.
Report Abuse
My Trusty Rusty Old Mini
Bill, 08/20/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Bought this van new and, after 435,000 kilometres, she is still getting the job done with the same engine and transmission. I change the oil regularly and treat her with respect she has earned. What a trooper!
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Voyager
Related Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner