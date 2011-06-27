  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Voyager
  4. Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Voyager
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Voyagers for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,003 - $1,744
Used Voyager for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Minivan

Rex101, 07/02/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

It may not have been stylish to have a minivan but it was comfortable, reliable, and got you safely to your destination. 20 years of faithful service with only minor repairs, got to love it, and will miss it too.

Report Abuse

a winner

unclebopp, 03/07/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

we bought this new, when we had to be able to move 7 people at a time. It was a big decision my dad made and it has proven its worth many times over. we change the oil at suggested times and tires get rotated. A keeper.

Report Abuse

My Trusty Rusty Old Mini

Bill, 08/20/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this van new and, after 435,000 kilometres, she is still getting the job done with the same engine and transmission. I change the oil regularly and treat her with respect she has earned. What a trooper!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Voyagers for sale

Related Used 1990 Plymouth Voyager info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles