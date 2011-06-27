Used 1993 Plymouth Sundance Consumer Reviews
93 sundance 2.2 2 door hatchback
Being a 17 year old, I was looking for a car that would get me from home work and school, nothing fancy, so I saw this little blue beast on the side of the road. I picked it up for a couple hundred bucks and expected to have a little beater that would last a month or two. I later found out that its a pretty solid car, its pretty quick for a 2.2 and its pretty dent resistant. I was amazed at this little car and I wish I would have bought one sooner. Driving it as much as I did I learned it can park in any spot and can keep up with my friends' eclipse and grand prix.
Great First Car
I got this car in 2001, for my 17th birthday. It had 80,000 miles on it and ran me wonderfully for the next ten and a half years. I kept up with the maintenance and fluids and all that, which may have contributed to its lasting so long. It did have an almost bulimic hunger for motor oil, it went through it very quickly. Finally sold it in January of 2012, it had started demanding larger repairs and I decided to just upgrade cars. Good car, though. I always felt safe driving it, the pick up was surprisingly good, it was decent in the snow and it never once left me stranded.
Very reliable car that just won't quit!!
Like the Energizer Bunny, this car just will not stop. I have had to rarely put mine in the shop for surprise repairs. The only major component that has been replaced is the compressor; but what do you expect living in Houston and those awfully hot summers. The gas mileage gets better as the car gets older. One trip from Texarkana to Houston I had the car fully loaded down, with the tail dragging I only used half a tank a gas. Mind you I was doing roughly 80 mph the entire time. This car is like a good wine, it gets better with age. I'll never get rid of mine.
Going strong
My brother in law passed this car on to me after the dealership only offered him a couple hundred for it. Boy, he's now missing out! He went and bought a new Ford focus. I think I got the better deal. This car now has 160K on it and does noit look to stop. I have had to do repairs such as radiator and general maintenance but I did not expect to have this car long and I'm pleasantly surprised!
Sweet and neat Car
This car takes you where you want to go. When I bought it (1993 @ 65K miles) I have always feared that this car would break down on long drives, but this car just goes on and on. I had to replace the water pump, changed the belts and pretty basic maintenance. It has pretty basic equipment, the stereo system is OK. I love this car.
Sponsored cars related to the Sundance
Related Used 1993 Plymouth Sundance info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner