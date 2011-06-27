  1. Home
Used 1993 Plymouth Sundance Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Sundance
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262526
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg22/29 mpg23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/406.0 mi.308.0/406.0 mi.322.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG262526
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque121 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm121 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.5 l2.2 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 5200 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm93 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.36.0 ft.36.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room52.9 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room44.3 in.44.3 in.44.3 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.33.7 in.33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.9 in.171.9 in.171.9 in.
Curb weight2884 lbs.2613 lbs.2613 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
