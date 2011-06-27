  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Sundance
  4. Used 1992 Plymouth Sundance
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Plymouth Sundance Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Sundance
Overview
See Sundance Inventory
See Sundance Inventory
See Sundance Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252525
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg23/29 mpg23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/406.0 mi.322.0/406.0 mi.322.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG252525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 4800 rpm93 hp @ 4800 rpm93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle34.0 ft.34.0 ft.34.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.38.3 in.37.3 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.55.3 in.55.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.54.4 in.54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.34.0 in.34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.53.9 in.54.5 in.
Measurements
Length171.7 in.171.7 in.171.7 in.
Curb weight2654 lbs.2617 lbs.2654 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.97.0 in.97.0 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
See Sundance InventorySee Sundance InventorySee Sundance Inventory

Related Used 1992 Plymouth Sundance info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles