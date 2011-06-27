Used 1991 Plymouth Laser Hatchback Consumer Reviews
My car
Um.. I didn't want to give a review, just wanted to rate these cars. Anyway, these cars are very fun to drive. I have an Eagle Talon TSi just like my Laser RS that I have, and I love them both. You can tune these cars to run against anything. My talon is still a project car but my Laser I've put a system in and I've opened up the air box and put rims on it. Nothing special but you get a lot more outta of these cars with a tune up and opened air box with K&N air filter.
Gutsy & Reliable
Have driven this car for over 60,000 miles. It's fast, responsive and gets very good gas mileage. One repair only - the cruise control went out. Extremely reliable. I have 98,000 miles on it now with the original brake pads. Keep bringing it in and my repair guy keeps telling me they look like new.
91 plymouth laser rs
decent performance, nice looking, but is a piece of crap as far as reliability goes needed lots of repairs, timing belt broke 3 times.
cool
Damn cool car.. Fast and Fun
Great Car with 1 Major flaw
I bought the car (Electric Blue Metallic) with dealer installed ground- effects, alloy rims and dark tinting. It looked sleek and sexy. It was a very good performer. I got it up to about 130 in the Utah desert while on a 7 month tour I took right after I bought it. I only rated it 8 for performance because of the 135 hp engine, still it was agile and glued to the road. But it had one fatal problem...the TIMING Belt broke 3 times. The first time I was idling so I just replaced it and drove away, the second time I put in a new engine, and the 3rd time I gave it to my gear-head brother. Except for the timing belt a great car.
