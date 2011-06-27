Used 1994 Plymouth Colt Vista SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/362.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.
Length168.5 in.
Curb weight2734 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.6 cu.ft.
Height62.1 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Kutani Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Sophia White
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Monaco Red
  • Kaiser Silver Metallic
  • Peacock Green
  • Silver Metallic
  • Greenish Yellow Metallic
  • Scotia White
