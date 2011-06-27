  1. Home
Used 1991 Plymouth Colt Wagon Consumer Reviews

3.0
1 reviews
Ehh, not too bad I guess

Lightening_Katana, 11/25/2002
Once I got my license about a year ago, my mom gave me this one and she got a new one. It's not too bad, it does get my from point A to point B. I suppose that's something. I've had a few problems, but nothing too serious.

