Used 1991 Plymouth Colt Hatchback Consumer Reviews

This car does get me from point A to point B and more importantly back to point A. I have just done the basic tune ups and timing belt water pump and the car is still running with over 112k miles.

beau dogg , 03/22/2006

I have owned this car for 6 years and have never regretted buying it. It gets well over 40 mpg on the highway and with basic maintenance is still doing well for me even after 274,000 miles on the first engine and transmission. I would buy another if I could find one but those who own them know the secret of this great little car.