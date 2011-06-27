  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Colt
  4. Used 1991 Plymouth Colt
  5. Used 1991 Plymouth Colt Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Plymouth Colt Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Colt
5(50%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Colts for sale
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,840
Used Colt for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Not bad for a small car

John Doe1999, 08/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car does get me from point A to point B and more importantly back to point A. I have just done the basic tune ups and timing belt water pump and the car is still running with over 112k miles.

Report Abuse

a sound car

beau dogg, 03/22/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for 6 years and have never regretted buying it. It gets well over 40 mpg on the highway and with basic maintenance is still doing well for me even after 274,000 miles on the first engine and transmission. I would buy another if I could find one but those who own them know the secret of this great little car.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Colts for sale

Related Used 1991 Plymouth Colt Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles