Used 1999 Plymouth Breeze Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2727
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/528.0 mi.368.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG2727
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.
Measurements
Length186.7 in.186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2925 lbs.2925 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.4.7 in.
Height54.3 in.54.3 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
  • Pearl Red Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tint Pearlcoat
Interior Colorsno
  • Silverfern
  • Agate
  • Camel
