Used 1998 Plymouth Breeze Consumer Reviews

Great Car.. ktackitt1212 , 09/10/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car 3 months ago for $1600 from someone who purchased it from an auction. When i bought it, it had 120,000 miles on it..My mother has the same year explorer with 180,000..So pretty good. This car has been great. When i first purchased it, we changed the oil, and a couple of belts that looked worn. Replaced a bulb, and recently we replaced a hose. (All very cheap parts.) The car is very comfortable on the inside, great for road trips, gets good gas mileage. Mine is purple, and the clear coat is chipping everywhere, but THANKFULLY my brother works in a body shop and it is getting painted this weekend. All in all, I'm glad to have this as my first car..and its made in AMERICA.

1998 2.4L Plymouth Breeze nate96 , 10/31/2014 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned my 98 Breeze with 227k for a year, purchasing it for $1200. I have encountered some issues, such as a bad master cylinder, a broken power steering hose, and common maintenance, 2 wheel bearings and control arms. The only major issue is the transmission. On summer days after 30 min. of highway driving the car will lurch, rev to 3500 rpm, and go into limp mode. That being said, the car has been reliable and gets me where I need to go with good mpg(25-27) The handling is good, especially in the winter, and it cruises well down the freeway. The interior suffers from small cup holders and poor insulating, leading to a noisy ride. Overall, the Plymouth Breeze is a solid, reliable car.

Best Car Ever Laurel Ahlman , 05/22/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 23,000miles on it. I bought it because of the safety and mpg reviews. I have had a few things replaced and done to it over the years, but nothing major. Regular oil changes and never beat it. I love this vehicle and I am not looking forward to getting a new car. When I took my car in for some repair at around 120,000 miles my mechanic laughed at me when I told him that this car was going to make it to 200,000. Still going strong!

Above average econobox jbotland , 03/13/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Lotsa car for the money: *Spacious interior and trunk *Excellent gas mileage *Very good sound system *Low maintanance cost compared to its Japanese rivals *Good view of the road ahead due to the low front hood and large front windshield. This feature makes it perfect for shorter people to drive. My wife who's 4'8" believes all cars should be like that. *Very stable, sticks to the ground, at high speeds above 95Mph. Stick with Michelin or Yokohama tires, they're the best for this car.