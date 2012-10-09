Used 1998 Plymouth Breeze for Sale Near Me

I bought this car 3 months ago for $1600 from someone who purchased it from an auction. When i bought it, it had 120,000 miles on it..My mother has the same year explorer with 180,000..So pretty good. This car has been great. When i first purchased it, we changed the oil, and a couple of belts that looked worn. Replaced a bulb, and recently we replaced a hose. (All very cheap parts.) The car is very comfortable on the inside, great for road trips, gets good gas mileage. Mine is purple, and the clear coat is chipping everywhere, but THANKFULLY my brother works in a body shop and it is getting painted this weekend. All in all, I'm glad to have this as my first car..and its made in AMERICA.

