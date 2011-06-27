  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Acclaim
  4. Used 1994 Plymouth Acclaim
  5. Used 1994 Plymouth Acclaim Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Plymouth Acclaim Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Acclaim
5(38%)4(38%)3(19%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.1
21 reviews
Write a review
See all Acclaims for sale
List Price Estimate
$796 - $2,047
Used Acclaim for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Plymouth

Tara P, 03/01/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had few problems at all with my car and they had all resulted from the wear and tear from the previous owner. This has been the most reliable and smooth-driving car I have owned. I hope to keep this car for years down the road because I know it will stick by me!

Report Abuse

Cheap & fast

The Mike, 05/30/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Nice generic sedan that has enough room for 5. The V6 engine has decent power. Biggest downfall is the auto transmission. Had to rebuild it TWICE. It's holding together now, but need to stay on top of maintainence

Report Abuse

Granny Car

mary, 08/13/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've owned it about 6 years. Runs great. After 100,000 miles had a small leak in the tranny and air. Had new brakes and fuel filter put on but other than that it rides great.

Report Abuse

VERY good car!!!!

Robear, 06/02/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought mine in 2000 from the Original owner, an older man who is my next door neighboor. I have tricked it out with NEW paint job, Limo window tint, Performance tires... The car gets AWESOME gas mileage, at 37 mpg after having it tuned up a few months ago, and has 120,000 miles on it now. I turn heads with it. ONLY Major repairs its needed has been a new radiator, and 2 fuel pumps... Someone STOLE the AC system out of it, and I recently had a NEW AC system put in. I love the car.

Report Abuse

Advice from somebody who knows about car

Solid, 08/11/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car as a second car for fun, first off although it's nice and super solid, flaw the transmission, why overdrive transmission is when the transmission runs faster than the Engine. Seriously I don't understand why, but I suppose some like cruise control. The car is a 3.0 engine type it is strong so don't expect a 100 percent smooth ride. However, it's got kick mine is at 281,xxx and runs really well. The core components are simple, but useful and reliable. All and all you may need to replace the transmission a few times, but thats all you will likely have trouble with. That amount you save in maintenance will cover the tranny when it needs service overall solid!

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Acclaims for sale

Related Used 1994 Plymouth Acclaim Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles