Used 1994 Plymouth Acclaim Sedan Consumer Reviews

Plymouth Tara P , 03/01/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had few problems at all with my car and they had all resulted from the wear and tear from the previous owner. This has been the most reliable and smooth-driving car I have owned. I hope to keep this car for years down the road because I know it will stick by me!

Cheap & fast The Mike , 05/30/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Nice generic sedan that has enough room for 5. The V6 engine has decent power. Biggest downfall is the auto transmission. Had to rebuild it TWICE. It's holding together now, but need to stay on top of maintainence

Granny Car mary , 08/13/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've owned it about 6 years. Runs great. After 100,000 miles had a small leak in the tranny and air. Had new brakes and fuel filter put on but other than that it rides great.

VERY good car!!!! Robear , 06/02/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought mine in 2000 from the Original owner, an older man who is my next door neighboor. I have tricked it out with NEW paint job, Limo window tint, Performance tires... The car gets AWESOME gas mileage, at 37 mpg after having it tuned up a few months ago, and has 120,000 miles on it now. I turn heads with it. ONLY Major repairs its needed has been a new radiator, and 2 fuel pumps... Someone STOLE the AC system out of it, and I recently had a NEW AC system put in. I love the car.