Consumer Rating
(21)
1994 Plymouth Acclaim Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The Acclaim gains a motorized passenger seatbelt. The flexible-fuel model is now available to retail customers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Plymouth Acclaim.

5(38%)
4(38%)
3(19%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.1
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Plymouth
Tara P,03/01/2004
I have had few problems at all with my car and they had all resulted from the wear and tear from the previous owner. This has been the most reliable and smooth-driving car I have owned. I hope to keep this car for years down the road because I know it will stick by me!
Cheap & fast
The Mike,05/30/2004
Nice generic sedan that has enough room for 5. The V6 engine has decent power. Biggest downfall is the auto transmission. Had to rebuild it TWICE. It's holding together now, but need to stay on top of maintainence
Granny Car
mary,08/13/2008
I've owned it about 6 years. Runs great. After 100,000 miles had a small leak in the tranny and air. Had new brakes and fuel filter put on but other than that it rides great.
VERY good car!!!!
Robear,06/02/2009
I bought mine in 2000 from the Original owner, an older man who is my next door neighboor. I have tricked it out with NEW paint job, Limo window tint, Performance tires... The car gets AWESOME gas mileage, at 37 mpg after having it tuned up a few months ago, and has 120,000 miles on it now. I turn heads with it. ONLY Major repairs its needed has been a new radiator, and 2 fuel pumps... Someone STOLE the AC system out of it, and I recently had a NEW AC system put in. I love the car.
See all 21 reviews of the 1994 Plymouth Acclaim
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Plymouth Acclaim Overview

The Used 1994 Plymouth Acclaim is offered in the following submodels: Acclaim Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

