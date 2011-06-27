  1. Home
Used 1992 Plymouth Acclaim Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2784 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
