Used 1992 Plymouth Acclaim for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Acclaim
Read recent reviews for the Plymouth Acclaim
Overall Consumer Rating4.111 Reviews
steven,08/18/2005
A lot of mecanics don't like these cars just because they are MOPAR and are cheep to fix, they say they have electrical problims but it is easy to fix. It is mostly the wire close to the battery that burns into that causes the backup lights ceiling light, a/c / heater fan, and the back glass defogger to not work but it is easy to replace. Some say the transmissions are poor but they just don't know how to work on this. It is simply a $120 dollar fix of the two fromt axles with u joints replace those every 100,000 miles the car will run forever. I hope this helps a Plymouth owner with these problems oh and if it sputters and doesn't want to start buy a new distributor. I figured this out and I'm only 21 years old.