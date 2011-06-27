  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
1992 Plymouth Acclaim Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Plymouth trims the fat, offering the Acclaim in only one trim level for 1992. The remaining Acclaim can be had with four-cylinder or V6 power.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Plymouth Acclaim.

5(27%)
4(55%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

plymouth
steven,08/18/2005
A lot of mecanics don't like these cars just because they are MOPAR and are cheep to fix, they say they have electrical problims but it is easy to fix. It is mostly the wire close to the battery that burns into that causes the backup lights ceiling light, a/c / heater fan, and the back glass defogger to not work but it is easy to replace. Some say the transmissions are poor but they just don't know how to work on this. It is simply a $120 dollar fix of the two fromt axles with u joints replace those every 100,000 miles the car will run forever. I hope this helps a Plymouth owner with these problems oh and if it sputters and doesn't want to start buy a new distributor. I figured this out and I'm only 21 years old.
My '92 Acclaim
ross,11/18/2008
Ok so I don't how you other guys are driving your cars but my '92 Plymouth Acclaim (with 2.5L inline 4) averages nearly 35 mpg on the highway even during winter. It has about two hundred and sixty thousand kilometers on it and its still running strong
Best car I ever had even bet my honda accord
JK,08/17/2015
4dr Sedan
I love this car. It drives nicely, runs smooth and has had little if any repairs. I purchased car with 40K miles and I've put 100K on it with no problems. Gets about 35mpg highway with 50/50 oil, and 22 combo in town/hwy. I switched to a 50/50 blend slowly, and wow!!! I think I could race a corvette if I had the mind to. Anyway, great car
Reliable, yet not the funnest car
davyflave,01/17/2003
In the 2 years I owned this car (2000- 2002), the only problems I had were having to replace brake pads, and having to replace a rusted out exhaust pipe. Also, there was a bit of oil leakage, but not where pressure was needed, so it didn't affect performance. Even at 10 years, I could still out-accelerate most people on the road, and getting on highway entrance ramps were a snap. The powerful V6 engine catapulted me on demand, and the brakes worked excellently, but unfortunately not excellently enough to save itself two days ago. NOTE: The engine in my model had been rebuilt at around 100,000 miles.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Plymouth Acclaim Overview

The Used 1992 Plymouth Acclaim is offered in the following submodels: Acclaim Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Plymouth Acclaim?

