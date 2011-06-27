Used 1991 Plymouth Acclaim Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG252022
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg18/24 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/496.0 mi.288.0/384.0 mi.320.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG252022
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm171 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm141 hp @ 5000 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.41.6 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.51.7 in.51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.181.2 in.181.2 in.
Curb weight2789 lbs.2789 lbs.2789 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.103.3 in.103.3 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Satin Glow
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Blue Satin Glow
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Sapphire Blue Satin Glow
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Sapphire Blue Satin Glow
  • Light Blue Satin Glow
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Bright White Clearcoat
