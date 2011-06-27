  1. Home
1991 Plymouth Acclaim Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Four-wheel antilock brakes are introduced as an option on the 1991 Acclaim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Plymouth Acclaim.

5(40%)
4(50%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 3rd Acclaim
cindy,12/29/2008
This is my 3rd Acclaim in about 10 years. I love these cars. They're reliable and excellent in the snow, not to mention inexpensive to operate and maintain.
My Best Used Car
J S E 35,11/02/2002
This has been my best used car, for cost of upkeep,gas usage ,tires,all around good transportion, for the least cost per mile.
Karen's Acclaim
Karen Stevens,12/01/2002
Very reliable V-6, 25 and 29mpg highway,20 in town. 200,000 miles the trans gave out. Repairs: 2 sets of front brakes, 1 set of rear brakes with wheel cylinders, Transmission at 77,000 miles (Chrysler covered it at 50/50) 2 tie rod ends (L&R), short fuel line 100,000+ miles the during routine hose and water pump replacment the water transfere tube under the intake replaced, alternater and starter at 125,000 and rear shocks, front struts still OK, ignition switch twice, cooling fan replace with after market. A/C worked until the last 15,000. Regular upkeep.
Grandparents Car
J Collins,07/29/2009
A decent car in its time. Mine now has almost 77,000 original miles. Original paint has peeled off the top side of the car and the interior fabric is faded, but the fabric is not worn, not torn, and the seats are in very good condition and comfortable. The comfort of the car is excellent. It is solid and quiet on the road. Other than normal consumable parts like brakes and tires, the engine has needed the head gasket to be replaced twice and the MAP and O2 sensors have failed once each.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Plymouth Acclaim Overview

The Used 1991 Plymouth Acclaim is offered in the following submodels: Acclaim Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, and LE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Plymouth Acclaim?

