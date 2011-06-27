1991 Plymouth Acclaim Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$651 - $1,675
Used Acclaim for SaleSee all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Four-wheel antilock brakes are introduced as an option on the 1991 Acclaim.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Plymouth Acclaim.
Most helpful consumer reviews
cindy,12/29/2008
This is my 3rd Acclaim in about 10 years. I love these cars. They're reliable and excellent in the snow, not to mention inexpensive to operate and maintain.
J S E 35,11/02/2002
This has been my best used car, for cost of upkeep,gas usage ,tires,all around good transportion, for the least cost per mile.
Karen Stevens,12/01/2002
Very reliable V-6, 25 and 29mpg highway,20 in town. 200,000 miles the trans gave out. Repairs: 2 sets of front brakes, 1 set of rear brakes with wheel cylinders, Transmission at 77,000 miles (Chrysler covered it at 50/50) 2 tie rod ends (L&R), short fuel line 100,000+ miles the during routine hose and water pump replacment the water transfere tube under the intake replaced, alternater and starter at 125,000 and rear shocks, front struts still OK, ignition switch twice, cooling fan replace with after market. A/C worked until the last 15,000. Regular upkeep.
J Collins,07/29/2009
A decent car in its time. Mine now has almost 77,000 original miles. Original paint has peeled off the top side of the car and the interior fabric is faded, but the fabric is not worn, not torn, and the seats are in very good condition and comfortable. The comfort of the car is excellent. It is solid and quiet on the road. Other than normal consumable parts like brakes and tires, the engine has needed the head gasket to be replaced twice and the MAP and O2 sensors have failed once each.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Plymouth Acclaim features & specs
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1991 Plymouth Acclaim info
