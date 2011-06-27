Used 2005 Panoz Esperante GTLM Consumer Reviews

mike , 02/26/2006

Wow, what a difference! I traded in an '03 panoz classic style for on '05 gtlm coupe that is the super charged ford svt engine. Get the gtlm! It is much faster, the looks are more exotic, plus I love the exclusivity. I love answering questions about the vehicle. At local car shows the people all flock to this car. I can get service at a local ford dealer,plus panoz corporate is great. (no $400 oil changes). The car is a pleasure to drive with easy access and exit. Loads of carbon fiber on the interior and the engine compartment. Leather seats are top of the line and the paint is flawless. I love the coupe gtlm because there are so few of them. the shifting is short and fast.