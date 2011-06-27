I have a 91 toronado from north carolina with 126,000 miles on it which is nothing i have seen other GM cars with the same engine and tranny go literally a million miles + as taxis! you know they get beat and very little maintenance. it has the digital instrument panel which is awesome to look at and full of features that even 90% of owners dont even know are there its secret button pushing that gets em out. it has no rust at all! it rides and performs like a dream. the seats are perfect the kind you dont want to get out of once your planted. the style of the body is on a scale of 1 to 10 is definitly 20 it looks like a futuristic thunderbird from way back. rare car in high demand! i loveit

