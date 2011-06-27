1991 Oldsmobile Toronado Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$912 - $2,199
Used Toronado for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Remote keyless entry standard. Hands-free mobile phone is optional.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Oldsmobile Toronado.
Most helpful consumer reviews
biznill,12/07/2004
I love the car, although it gives me horrible gas mileage. Love all the extra toys, and my passenger loves playing with the 15 way power passenger seat. Radio is awesome! I can hear the music from a block away!
crocodile2,03/25/2011
I have a 91 toronado from north carolina with 126,000 miles on it which is nothing i have seen other GM cars with the same engine and tranny go literally a million miles + as taxis! you know they get beat and very little maintenance. it has the digital instrument panel which is awesome to look at and full of features that even 90% of owners dont even know are there its secret button pushing that gets em out. it has no rust at all! it rides and performs like a dream. the seats are perfect the kind you dont want to get out of once your planted. the style of the body is on a scale of 1 to 10 is definitly 20 it looks like a futuristic thunderbird from way back. rare car in high demand! i loveit
perry,08/13/2005
I love my '91 Oldsmobile Toronado. This vehicle is in the raw when it comes to the capabilities of what can be done with doctoring one up and that's exactly what ive done. The interior design is pretty much the same, except for the old cloth head liner, I had it replaced with leather and had some silver tribal work embroidered into it as well as the front and rear seats. The carpets are black, trying to stay somewhat close to original in color. The steering wheel is an alloy that is made in the symbol of the iron cross from West Coast. the rims have been machined to match. the engine is in top shape and is extremely strong. The windows are as black as the car itself which has ghost flames.
ohill,09/17/2008
I have wanted one of these cars since the were first introduced in 1989-90. It is a car that people say, "what is that?" and i love it. Its touchscreen computer is awesome and it glides so smoothly down the highway. the only fault is that it was built 17 years ago and fuel economy is not that great in references to prices today. Nevertheless, it still looks good and the leather is not torn. You may own a TROFEO if you are a real American Car enthusiast as I am.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Oldsmobile Toronado features & specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Toronado
Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Toronado info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019