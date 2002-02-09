  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Toronado

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado

1992 Oldsmobile Toronado 2 Dr STD Coupe
(11)

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado

Build and Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

What to expect

1992 Highlights

Trofeo gets firmer suspension and bigger wheels and tires.
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Toronado lease offers
1992 Oldsmobile Toronado price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado.

5 star reviews: 82%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 11 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • maintenance & parts
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • comfort
  • engine
  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • infotainment system
  • technology
  • interior
  • dashboard
  • sound system
  • seats
  • climate control
  • wheels & tires
  • driving experience

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, WAY ahead of its time
T5258,

I previously owned an 88 Pontiac 6000 STE, and wanted another vehicle with good handling & ride, along with a bit more power and comfort. The Trofeo really fits the bill! The 3800 has more than adequate (170) horsepower, a nice torque curve, while the 4 wheel independent suspension soaks up bumps & has superior grip! Interior design is well laid out, although I worry about the reliability of the VIC (touch-screen that controls audio, climate & trip computer + a BUNCH of other things). In typical GM fashion, the headliner is beginning to droop, but is well designed inside otherwise. GM really nailed the exterior design as well, both sophisticated & timeless!

4.25 out of 5 stars, My best car yet!
Tornado,

This is my 12th car! A great, great, great car and it's a pretty scarce too, by far it is the best that I've had yet.... it's fun to drive, reliable and it has so many features like the electric sunroof, the touchscreen computer, etc... I recommmend it to those who really apreciate driving a car that has some class. It's a collectible too! I have tried some other cars like Mercedes 300, Bmw 535, Crown Victoria, Volvo 960, but nothing drives like my Toronado!

4.625 out of 5 stars, Love Grandma's Car
bw626,

My grandpa bought this car wrecked for my grandma in 1995. He fixed it up and she drove it until she got a van to haul the grandkids around. It wasn't a Trofeo but had the digital cluster and was all power. My grandparents have both passed since but we now have the Toronado. It is a fun car and I have never seen another one in our area. It even does great in the snow!

5 out of 5 stars, Trofeo rating
lilbrat,

I have had two of these cars over the last nine years and I have no complaints. I will hate to ever have to get rid of this car. It has been very reliable, just maintance and If I get rid of it, I am so spoiled to a nice car that I will have to look at a cadalliac

Write a review

See all 11 reviews

Used Years for Oldsmobile Toronado
1992
1991
1990

Features & Specs

Trofeo 2dr Coupe features & specs
Trofeo 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Oldsmobile Toronado for sale
1992
1991
1990

FAQ

Is the Oldsmobile Toronado a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1992 Toronado both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Oldsmobile Toronado fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Toronado gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Toronado has 14.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Oldsmobile Toronado. Learn more

Is the Oldsmobile Toronado reliable?

To determine whether the Oldsmobile Toronado is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Toronado. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Toronado's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1992 Toronado is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado?

The least-expensive 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado is the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Oldsmobile Toronado?

    If you're interested in the Oldsmobile Toronado, the next question is, which Toronado model is right for you? Toronado variants include Trofeo 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe. For a full list of Toronado models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado

    Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado Overview

    The Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado is offered in the following submodels: Toronado Coupe. Available styles include Trofeo 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

    What do people think of the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1992 Toronado 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1992 Toronado.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1992 Toronado featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado?

    Which 1992 Oldsmobile Toronados are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado.

    Can't find a new 1992 Oldsmobile Toronados you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Oldsmobile Toronado for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,539.

    Find a new Oldsmobile for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,968.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Oldsmobile lease specials

    Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type