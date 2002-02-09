Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado
I previously owned an 88 Pontiac 6000 STE, and wanted another vehicle with good handling & ride, along with a bit more power and comfort. The Trofeo really fits the bill! The 3800 has more than adequate (170) horsepower, a nice torque curve, while the 4 wheel independent suspension soaks up bumps & has superior grip! Interior design is well laid out, although I worry about the reliability of the VIC (touch-screen that controls audio, climate & trip computer + a BUNCH of other things). In typical GM fashion, the headliner is beginning to droop, but is well designed inside otherwise. GM really nailed the exterior design as well, both sophisticated & timeless!
This is my 12th car! A great, great, great car and it's a pretty scarce too, by far it is the best that I've had yet.... it's fun to drive, reliable and it has so many features like the electric sunroof, the touchscreen computer, etc... I recommmend it to those who really apreciate driving a car that has some class. It's a collectible too! I have tried some other cars like Mercedes 300, Bmw 535, Crown Victoria, Volvo 960, but nothing drives like my Toronado!
My grandpa bought this car wrecked for my grandma in 1995. He fixed it up and she drove it until she got a van to haul the grandkids around. It wasn't a Trofeo but had the digital cluster and was all power. My grandparents have both passed since but we now have the Toronado. It is a fun car and I have never seen another one in our area. It even does great in the snow!
I have had two of these cars over the last nine years and I have no complaints. I will hate to ever have to get rid of this car. It has been very reliable, just maintance and If I get rid of it, I am so spoiled to a nice car that I will have to look at a cadalliac
|Trofeo 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|2dr Coupe
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado is the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado 2dr Coupe.
Other versions include:
Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado Overview
The Used 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado is offered in the following submodels: Toronado Coupe. Available styles include Trofeo 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1992 Toronado 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1992 Toronado.
Which 1992 Oldsmobile Toronados are available in my area?

Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1992 Oldsmobile Toronado.
Find a new Oldsmobile Toronado for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,539.
Find a new Oldsmobile for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,968.
