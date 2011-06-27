  1. Home
Used 1991 Oldsmobile Toronado Trofeo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.8/451.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length200.3 in.
Curb weight3525 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Bright Red
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
