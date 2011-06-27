  1. Home
1990 Oldsmobile Toronado Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Redesigned inside and out. Car is more than a foot longer than last year. Trunk is 2.5 cubic feet larger. Driver airbag is a new option on base models; standard on Trofeo. Dash features full analog gauges. Suspension is revamped and features automatic load leveling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Oldsmobile Toronado.

5(89%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
9 reviews
See all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

'til death do us part
oldsfan,06/06/2006
The Toronado is truly one of the great ones from Oldsmobile. I've owned the car from a pup and it now has over 171,000 miles. The 3800 V6 is strong as can be and never has given any problems. This car was way ahead of its time and is still a pleasure to drive. It is one of the best cars I've owned.
1990 Toronado Brougham
Stormhawk,01/03/2009
I bought this car two years ago with 32K miles on it. It was owned by two elderly sisters and they upgraded to a convertible and traded the Toronado. It's been a great car, fun to drive, good gas mileage, extremely comfortable and good looking, and definitely unique. Maintenenance has been easy, the only problems have been related to age, not poor design. The only major things that were replaced were the electronic dash, tires, a few sensors on the motor and hood struts.
1990 Trofeo Rocks!
BrockB,02/11/2003
I bought the car with 104,000 miles and it now has 195,000. The only problem I ever had was that the a/c compressor froze and had to be replaced. The car still runs perfect and I will keep it but I just bought a 1992 Trofeo and 94,000 miles just so that I can get another of these great cars while they're still able to be found. If you can find one, buy it, 1992 was the last year.
Great Car
HoustonAstrosFan,06/22/2003
I have had a great experience with this car, i hardly have any problems with it, and i have 215,000 plus miles with it. I put a flowmaster in it and it sounds GREAT!
See all 9 reviews of the 1990 Oldsmobile Toronado
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1990 Oldsmobile Toronado features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
