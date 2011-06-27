1990 Oldsmobile Toronado Review
Other years
Used Toronado for Sale
1990 Highlights
Redesigned inside and out. Car is more than a foot longer than last year. Trunk is 2.5 cubic feet larger. Driver airbag is a new option on base models; standard on Trofeo. Dash features full analog gauges. Suspension is revamped and features automatic load leveling.
Most helpful consumer reviews
oldsfan,06/06/2006
The Toronado is truly one of the great ones from Oldsmobile. I've owned the car from a pup and it now has over 171,000 miles. The 3800 V6 is strong as can be and never has given any problems. This car was way ahead of its time and is still a pleasure to drive. It is one of the best cars I've owned.
Stormhawk,01/03/2009
I bought this car two years ago with 32K miles on it. It was owned by two elderly sisters and they upgraded to a convertible and traded the Toronado. It's been a great car, fun to drive, good gas mileage, extremely comfortable and good looking, and definitely unique. Maintenenance has been easy, the only problems have been related to age, not poor design. The only major things that were replaced were the electronic dash, tires, a few sensors on the motor and hood struts.
BrockB,02/11/2003
I bought the car with 104,000 miles and it now has 195,000. The only problem I ever had was that the a/c compressor froze and had to be replaced. The car still runs perfect and I will keep it but I just bought a 1992 Trofeo and 94,000 miles just so that I can get another of these great cars while they're still able to be found. If you can find one, buy it, 1992 was the last year.
HoustonAstrosFan,06/22/2003
I have had a great experience with this car, i hardly have any problems with it, and i have 215,000 plus miles with it. I put a flowmaster in it and it sounds GREAT!
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 5200 rpm
Related Used 1990 Oldsmobile Toronado info
