Used 2003 Oldsmobile Silhouette Minivan Consumer Reviews
Old Reliable
I've been hard on this car; regular oil changes, but that's it. At 185,000, I can say it has never not started, even though we live in the Midwest with harsh winters and it's not always garage-kept. It only died one time when the alternator went out at 175,000 miles, and I had a full day's warning with the battery light flashing, so I was pulling into the driveway when it died. The interior is very comfortable and well-designed. It has very low highway noise. I trust it and would definitely buy another one.
WOW WHAT A GREAT VAN
I have to say that Oldsmobile did a great job on this van . This is the best van that i have ever had it drives like a car and rides even better .If your looking for a nice van look at the Oldsmobile i bet you will buy it there great vans .I like all the room it has and all the nice things it has on it and the gas mileage is great .
Bought as a program car in 2004
Wonderful van. City MPG is 24 at 94,000 miles. Hwy MPG is 27-28 at 65-70 MPH with air running. Only problem was rear brake cylinders leaking at 68,000. Has been serviced regular.
Great Mini Van
Van has a lot of room, and many features. It has 2 side sliding doors. The one on the passengers side opens by remotly by switch on key remote,or 2 panel switches in side of vechicle. I wish I would have paid for drivers side sliding door to open remotely too. Vehicle handles very well in the snow with traction guard. A radio,CD, Tape Player /with head phones so you dont have to listen to the kids music they have headphones in the back seat, and they can listen TapePlayer CD or Radio seperatly from you.You have to check this vechicle if you plan on buying a mini van. I am glad I did There are still too many standard features for me to list.
yikes
replaced the motor twice, eats tires its getting old over 200,000 miles worked great in its younger days the door stink, they never want to shut
