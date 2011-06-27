Used 1999 Oldsmobile Silhouette Consumer Reviews
Very Pleased
We bought our totally loaded Oldsmobile Silhouette GL new. It has everything a GLS has except leather. We've put 80,000 plus miles on it and we can't complain. It's been extremely reliable and economical. We've had to replace tires and the coil packs failed at around 60,000 miles. The intake gasket was replaced under warranty as a recall. Everything else has worked just fine. I changed the front brake pads myself at around 40,000 miles. The rears were done just recently. She's due for shocks and another set of tires, both of which are reasonable in my opinion. She's never left us stranded or even made as much as a hiccup while on the road. I've just done oil changes and regular maintenance for 80,000 miles and almost 7 years.
Not Pleased
This piece of junk is the last GM product that will ever darken my driveway. I have 39,000 miles on my Oldsmobile Silhouette and just outside of the 3-year waranty period it dropped the transmission. After doing some research I found that this was a fairly common problem caused by a known defect in one of the solenoids in the transmission. GM provided no assistance and it cost me $3,500 to get repaired. Run don't walk from this thing.
buyer beward
I have owned this van for almost 4 years. During that time the power sliding door stopped working, the driver's side power window does not work properly. The passenger side seat belt has been replaced twice because it keeps shredding. We no longer have interior lights because of an electrical problem, which the dealership says is not their problem.
Best Vehicle I've Owned
It seems many owners haven't had as much luck as I have. My van has over 100,000 miles on it, and I bought it new. Only had one major repair- manifold leak at 50K -$900. Never stranded, had front brake pads replaced, regular oil changes, transmission system flush and MUST use BP gas or it will have injector problems where it runs rough, chugs and the engine light goes on. Since I have been using BP gas, haven't had an issue in 5 years. (Dealer told me I had to replace all the injectors at $1500! -- not true at all - just changed the gas after reading a newspaper article.) Still runs great, still on original battery. Best car I've owned in 30 years.
Served Us Well
Now have 168,000 miles on it and needed to replace a front wheel bearing recently. Still original tranny, at least since 83000 miles when I bought it. Going to sell it soon before I begin to put more money in it. Really have not had to put much in it besides the well documented problem of a leaking oil/coolant gasket. Has been the best van I have had (Chrysler, Ford are the others).
