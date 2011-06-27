Used 1992 Oldsmobile Silhouette Minivan Consumer Reviews

Oldsmobile Silhouette dave vandusen , 01/19/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 1992 Oldsmobile Silhouette has been a very good vehicle. It has great handling, a smooth ride, cargo flexibility and good fuel economy. Mechanically it runs great. however, it is on its 4th water pump, third radiator and I don't know why. It does have 176,000 miles on it now, things are wearing out right and left but engine keeps running well. All of the door handles have been repalced because they were poorly made. Also, the seat belts have also been replaced, who has to replace seatbelts and door handles? I never have in any other vehicle That I have owned. Replacing the starter is one of the hardest repairs I have done. Others I could not even attempt, like the intake manifold gasket. With the long nose, shouldn't there be more room under the hood to reach and repair? Report Abuse

great deal aztecdriver , 05/07/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The drive was excellent. My children wasn,t fustrated even without airconditioning. But tommorrow we will have air and they probably wants to ride all day. Im happy thier happy now we can enjoy life and a new nice veichle. Thanks Oldsmobile for all the seats five children.

minivan ceccyy , 09/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful very confortable for the whole family