Used 1992 Oldsmobile Silhouette for Sale Near Me
9 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 73,507 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,250
- 84,280 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$695
- 269,452 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,745
- 197,997 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 171,937 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 184,509 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
- 212,694 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,290
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Silhouette searches:
Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Silhouette
Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Silhouette
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.54 Reviews
Report abuse
dave vandusen,01/19/2006
My 1992 Oldsmobile Silhouette has been a very good vehicle. It has great handling, a smooth ride, cargo flexibility and good fuel economy. Mechanically it runs great. however, it is on its 4th water pump, third radiator and I don't know why. It does have 176,000 miles on it now, things are wearing out right and left but engine keeps running well. All of the door handles have been repalced because they were poorly made. Also, the seat belts have also been replaced, who has to replace seatbelts and door handles? I never have in any other vehicle That I have owned. Replacing the starter is one of the hardest repairs I have done. Others I could not even attempt, like the intake manifold gasket. With the long nose, shouldn't there be more room under the hood to reach and repair?