Used 1990 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car ever
This car has taken me 200,000 miles with NO major repairs-- grease & oil every 5,000, breakes, batery, etc. you would normally expect. Bought it used in '96 with 30,000 for $9000-- best $9000 I ever spent. 8 years later and 170,000 miles later and absolutely no regrets
Great affordable family car
I bought it while ago, I start falling in love with it, its great car for traveling and cruising. poor shifting however once accelerate it fly. smooth riding and very comfortable. very good visibility and you can see around 360 clearly. I wish mine had airbag.
A very good big car, sorry that GM does not build them anymore. A lot of people admire my 17-year-old car and say that it has held up pretty well for an American car. Minor GM problems like: alternator, a/c compressor , power window motors, but other than that, a nice car.
Wonderful car.
This car is the best car ever and the most comfortable. The looks are number one and the leather is the best. The ride is okay better then most American cars. This car handles pretty badly but it is very powerful with the v8 engine.
EXCELLENT CAR!
Well, sad to say, Im trading in my 1989 Olds 98 for a new car. Over all, I can say that it has been EXCELLENT! I have owned the car for almost 6 year and put about 70K milses on it, which brings it to almost 151K now! And the car still runs great! No porblems what so ever! The car has excellent power, handles great for a big car! No rust problems what to ever. If Oldsmobile still made the 98 I would buy another one in a heart beat! Sad to see the they are not going to make these excellent cars anymore! What is GM thinking????
