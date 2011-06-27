  1. Home
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,265$40,108$43,115
Clean$36,193$38,952$41,856
Average$34,048$36,639$39,338
Rough$31,903$34,326$36,821
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,621$33,505$35,505
Clean$30,711$32,539$34,468
Average$28,891$30,607$32,395
Rough$27,071$28,675$30,322
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,413$37,939$42,697
Clean$32,451$36,846$41,451
Average$30,528$34,658$38,957
Rough$28,605$32,470$36,464
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,494$47,426$49,489
Clean$44,184$46,059$48,044
Average$41,566$43,324$45,154
Rough$38,947$40,589$42,264
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,846$31,844$33,962
Clean$28,987$30,926$32,971
Average$27,269$29,090$30,987
Rough$25,551$27,254$29,004
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,693$25,768$28,999
Clean$22,040$25,025$28,152
Average$20,733$23,539$26,459
Rough$19,427$22,053$24,766
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,247$47,770$52,534
Clean$42,003$46,392$51,000
Average$39,513$43,638$47,932
Rough$37,024$40,883$44,864
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,679$45,016$50,626
Clean$38,537$43,718$49,148
Average$36,253$41,122$46,192
Rough$33,969$38,526$43,235
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,812$36,803$38,917
Clean$33,810$35,742$37,780
Average$31,806$33,620$35,508
Rough$29,802$31,497$33,235
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,592$26,437$28,389
Clean$23,884$25,675$27,560
Average$22,468$24,150$25,902
Rough$21,053$22,626$24,245
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,984$49,013$51,179
Clean$45,632$47,600$49,685
Average$42,927$44,773$46,696
Rough$40,223$41,947$43,707
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,034$22,488$22,985
Clean$21,400$21,839$22,314
Average$20,132$20,542$20,971
Rough$18,863$19,246$19,629
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,362$37,883$42,634
Clean$32,402$36,791$41,389
Average$30,482$34,607$38,900
Rough$28,561$32,422$36,410
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,040$38,022$40,128
Clean$35,002$36,926$38,956
Average$32,928$34,733$36,613
Rough$30,853$32,541$34,270
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,388$32,683$35,110
Clean$29,513$31,740$34,085
Average$27,764$29,856$32,035
Rough$26,015$27,971$29,985
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,299$29,203$31,218
Clean$26,513$28,361$30,307
Average$24,942$26,677$28,484
Rough$23,371$24,993$26,661
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,165$34,165$36,287
Clean$31,240$33,180$35,228
Average$29,388$31,210$33,109
Rough$27,537$29,240$30,990
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,376$44,279$46,310
Clean$41,156$43,002$44,957
Average$38,717$40,449$42,253
Rough$36,277$37,895$39,549
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,122$38,103$40,209
Clean$35,082$37,005$39,035
Average$33,003$34,807$36,687
Rough$30,924$32,610$34,339
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,509$31,506$33,623
Clean$28,660$30,598$32,641
Average$26,961$28,781$30,678
Rough$25,262$26,964$28,714
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,257$45,627$51,273
Clean$39,099$44,312$49,776
Average$36,781$41,681$46,782
Rough$34,464$39,049$43,788
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,262$32,501$34,870
Clean$29,391$31,564$33,851
Average$27,649$29,689$31,815
Rough$25,907$27,815$29,779
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,741$40,697$42,779
Clean$37,626$39,524$41,530
Average$35,396$37,177$39,032
Rough$33,166$34,830$36,534
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,351$31,348$33,463
Clean$28,506$30,444$32,486
Average$26,817$28,636$30,532
Rough$25,127$26,829$28,578
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,388$29,293$31,308
Clean$26,599$28,448$30,394
Average$25,023$26,759$28,566
Rough$23,446$25,070$26,737
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,365$36,093$36,888
Clean$34,347$35,052$35,811
Average$32,311$32,971$33,657
Rough$30,276$30,889$31,503
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,018$45,808$47,722
Clean$42,751$44,488$46,328
Average$40,218$41,846$43,542
Rough$37,684$39,205$40,755
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,539$44,440$46,469
Clean$41,315$43,159$45,112
Average$38,866$40,596$42,399
Rough$36,418$38,034$39,685
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,362$31,814$33,362
Clean$29,488$30,897$32,388
Average$27,741$29,062$30,440
Rough$25,993$27,228$28,492
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,947$37,734$39,638
Clean$34,912$36,646$38,481
Average$32,843$34,470$36,166
Rough$30,774$32,294$33,851
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,864$35,860$37,977
Clean$32,890$34,826$36,868
Average$30,940$32,758$34,651
Rough$28,991$30,690$32,433
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,173$26,393$27,693
Clean$24,448$25,632$26,885
Average$22,999$24,110$25,268
Rough$21,550$22,588$23,651
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,246$42,292$47,595
Clean$36,174$41,073$46,206
Average$34,030$38,634$43,426
Rough$31,886$36,195$40,647
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,848$35,794$38,900
Clean$31,903$34,762$37,765
Average$30,012$32,698$35,493
Rough$28,121$30,634$33,221
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,394$34,395$36,516
Clean$31,462$33,403$35,449
Average$29,597$31,420$33,317
Rough$27,733$29,436$31,185
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,418$37,938$40,606
Clean$34,398$36,844$39,421
Average$32,359$34,657$37,049
Rough$30,321$32,469$34,678
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,642$38,457$40,389
Clean$35,588$37,349$39,210
Average$33,478$35,131$36,852
Rough$31,369$32,913$34,493
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,112$49,641$52,327
Clean$45,756$48,209$50,799
Average$43,044$45,347$47,744
Rough$40,333$42,485$44,688
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,182$40,316$41,541
Clean$38,054$39,153$40,328
Average$35,799$36,829$37,902
Rough$33,543$34,504$35,477
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,249$27,534$30,988
Clean$23,551$26,740$30,083
Average$22,156$25,153$28,274
Rough$20,760$23,565$26,464
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,911$33,835$35,878
Clean$30,993$32,860$34,830
Average$29,156$30,909$32,735
Rough$27,319$28,958$30,640
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,176$45,066$47,084
Clean$41,934$43,767$45,709
Average$39,448$41,168$42,960
Rough$36,963$38,569$40,210
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,707$37,139$41,796
Clean$31,766$36,068$40,575
Average$29,883$33,926$38,135
Rough$28,000$31,785$35,694
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,500$34,632$38,975
Clean$29,622$33,633$37,837
Average$27,866$31,636$35,561
Rough$26,111$29,639$33,285
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,884 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,675 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,884 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,675 if you're selling it as a private party.
The value of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,884 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,675 if you're selling it as a private party.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ranges from $21,053 to $28,389, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.