Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,265
|$40,108
|$43,115
|Clean
|$36,193
|$38,952
|$41,856
|Average
|$34,048
|$36,639
|$39,338
|Rough
|$31,903
|$34,326
|$36,821
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,621
|$33,505
|$35,505
|Clean
|$30,711
|$32,539
|$34,468
|Average
|$28,891
|$30,607
|$32,395
|Rough
|$27,071
|$28,675
|$30,322
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,413
|$37,939
|$42,697
|Clean
|$32,451
|$36,846
|$41,451
|Average
|$30,528
|$34,658
|$38,957
|Rough
|$28,605
|$32,470
|$36,464
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,494
|$47,426
|$49,489
|Clean
|$44,184
|$46,059
|$48,044
|Average
|$41,566
|$43,324
|$45,154
|Rough
|$38,947
|$40,589
|$42,264
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,846
|$31,844
|$33,962
|Clean
|$28,987
|$30,926
|$32,971
|Average
|$27,269
|$29,090
|$30,987
|Rough
|$25,551
|$27,254
|$29,004
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,693
|$25,768
|$28,999
|Clean
|$22,040
|$25,025
|$28,152
|Average
|$20,733
|$23,539
|$26,459
|Rough
|$19,427
|$22,053
|$24,766
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,247
|$47,770
|$52,534
|Clean
|$42,003
|$46,392
|$51,000
|Average
|$39,513
|$43,638
|$47,932
|Rough
|$37,024
|$40,883
|$44,864
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,679
|$45,016
|$50,626
|Clean
|$38,537
|$43,718
|$49,148
|Average
|$36,253
|$41,122
|$46,192
|Rough
|$33,969
|$38,526
|$43,235
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,812
|$36,803
|$38,917
|Clean
|$33,810
|$35,742
|$37,780
|Average
|$31,806
|$33,620
|$35,508
|Rough
|$29,802
|$31,497
|$33,235
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,592
|$26,437
|$28,389
|Clean
|$23,884
|$25,675
|$27,560
|Average
|$22,468
|$24,150
|$25,902
|Rough
|$21,053
|$22,626
|$24,245
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,984
|$49,013
|$51,179
|Clean
|$45,632
|$47,600
|$49,685
|Average
|$42,927
|$44,773
|$46,696
|Rough
|$40,223
|$41,947
|$43,707
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,034
|$22,488
|$22,985
|Clean
|$21,400
|$21,839
|$22,314
|Average
|$20,132
|$20,542
|$20,971
|Rough
|$18,863
|$19,246
|$19,629
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,362
|$37,883
|$42,634
|Clean
|$32,402
|$36,791
|$41,389
|Average
|$30,482
|$34,607
|$38,900
|Rough
|$28,561
|$32,422
|$36,410
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,040
|$38,022
|$40,128
|Clean
|$35,002
|$36,926
|$38,956
|Average
|$32,928
|$34,733
|$36,613
|Rough
|$30,853
|$32,541
|$34,270
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,388
|$32,683
|$35,110
|Clean
|$29,513
|$31,740
|$34,085
|Average
|$27,764
|$29,856
|$32,035
|Rough
|$26,015
|$27,971
|$29,985
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,299
|$29,203
|$31,218
|Clean
|$26,513
|$28,361
|$30,307
|Average
|$24,942
|$26,677
|$28,484
|Rough
|$23,371
|$24,993
|$26,661
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,165
|$34,165
|$36,287
|Clean
|$31,240
|$33,180
|$35,228
|Average
|$29,388
|$31,210
|$33,109
|Rough
|$27,537
|$29,240
|$30,990
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,376
|$44,279
|$46,310
|Clean
|$41,156
|$43,002
|$44,957
|Average
|$38,717
|$40,449
|$42,253
|Rough
|$36,277
|$37,895
|$39,549
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,122
|$38,103
|$40,209
|Clean
|$35,082
|$37,005
|$39,035
|Average
|$33,003
|$34,807
|$36,687
|Rough
|$30,924
|$32,610
|$34,339
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,509
|$31,506
|$33,623
|Clean
|$28,660
|$30,598
|$32,641
|Average
|$26,961
|$28,781
|$30,678
|Rough
|$25,262
|$26,964
|$28,714
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,257
|$45,627
|$51,273
|Clean
|$39,099
|$44,312
|$49,776
|Average
|$36,781
|$41,681
|$46,782
|Rough
|$34,464
|$39,049
|$43,788
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,262
|$32,501
|$34,870
|Clean
|$29,391
|$31,564
|$33,851
|Average
|$27,649
|$29,689
|$31,815
|Rough
|$25,907
|$27,815
|$29,779
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,741
|$40,697
|$42,779
|Clean
|$37,626
|$39,524
|$41,530
|Average
|$35,396
|$37,177
|$39,032
|Rough
|$33,166
|$34,830
|$36,534
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,351
|$31,348
|$33,463
|Clean
|$28,506
|$30,444
|$32,486
|Average
|$26,817
|$28,636
|$30,532
|Rough
|$25,127
|$26,829
|$28,578
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,388
|$29,293
|$31,308
|Clean
|$26,599
|$28,448
|$30,394
|Average
|$25,023
|$26,759
|$28,566
|Rough
|$23,446
|$25,070
|$26,737
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,365
|$36,093
|$36,888
|Clean
|$34,347
|$35,052
|$35,811
|Average
|$32,311
|$32,971
|$33,657
|Rough
|$30,276
|$30,889
|$31,503
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,018
|$45,808
|$47,722
|Clean
|$42,751
|$44,488
|$46,328
|Average
|$40,218
|$41,846
|$43,542
|Rough
|$37,684
|$39,205
|$40,755
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,539
|$44,440
|$46,469
|Clean
|$41,315
|$43,159
|$45,112
|Average
|$38,866
|$40,596
|$42,399
|Rough
|$36,418
|$38,034
|$39,685
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,362
|$31,814
|$33,362
|Clean
|$29,488
|$30,897
|$32,388
|Average
|$27,741
|$29,062
|$30,440
|Rough
|$25,993
|$27,228
|$28,492
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,947
|$37,734
|$39,638
|Clean
|$34,912
|$36,646
|$38,481
|Average
|$32,843
|$34,470
|$36,166
|Rough
|$30,774
|$32,294
|$33,851
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,864
|$35,860
|$37,977
|Clean
|$32,890
|$34,826
|$36,868
|Average
|$30,940
|$32,758
|$34,651
|Rough
|$28,991
|$30,690
|$32,433
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,173
|$26,393
|$27,693
|Clean
|$24,448
|$25,632
|$26,885
|Average
|$22,999
|$24,110
|$25,268
|Rough
|$21,550
|$22,588
|$23,651
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,246
|$42,292
|$47,595
|Clean
|$36,174
|$41,073
|$46,206
|Average
|$34,030
|$38,634
|$43,426
|Rough
|$31,886
|$36,195
|$40,647
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,848
|$35,794
|$38,900
|Clean
|$31,903
|$34,762
|$37,765
|Average
|$30,012
|$32,698
|$35,493
|Rough
|$28,121
|$30,634
|$33,221
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,394
|$34,395
|$36,516
|Clean
|$31,462
|$33,403
|$35,449
|Average
|$29,597
|$31,420
|$33,317
|Rough
|$27,733
|$29,436
|$31,185
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,418
|$37,938
|$40,606
|Clean
|$34,398
|$36,844
|$39,421
|Average
|$32,359
|$34,657
|$37,049
|Rough
|$30,321
|$32,469
|$34,678
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,642
|$38,457
|$40,389
|Clean
|$35,588
|$37,349
|$39,210
|Average
|$33,478
|$35,131
|$36,852
|Rough
|$31,369
|$32,913
|$34,493
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,112
|$49,641
|$52,327
|Clean
|$45,756
|$48,209
|$50,799
|Average
|$43,044
|$45,347
|$47,744
|Rough
|$40,333
|$42,485
|$44,688
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,182
|$40,316
|$41,541
|Clean
|$38,054
|$39,153
|$40,328
|Average
|$35,799
|$36,829
|$37,902
|Rough
|$33,543
|$34,504
|$35,477
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,249
|$27,534
|$30,988
|Clean
|$23,551
|$26,740
|$30,083
|Average
|$22,156
|$25,153
|$28,274
|Rough
|$20,760
|$23,565
|$26,464
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,911
|$33,835
|$35,878
|Clean
|$30,993
|$32,860
|$34,830
|Average
|$29,156
|$30,909
|$32,735
|Rough
|$27,319
|$28,958
|$30,640
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,176
|$45,066
|$47,084
|Clean
|$41,934
|$43,767
|$45,709
|Average
|$39,448
|$41,168
|$42,960
|Rough
|$36,963
|$38,569
|$40,210
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,707
|$37,139
|$41,796
|Clean
|$31,766
|$36,068
|$40,575
|Average
|$29,883
|$33,926
|$38,135
|Rough
|$28,000
|$31,785
|$35,694
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,500
|$34,632
|$38,975
|Clean
|$29,622
|$33,633
|$37,837
|Average
|$27,866
|$31,636
|$35,561
|Rough
|$26,111
|$29,639
|$33,285