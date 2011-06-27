  1. Home
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
Measurements
Length200.4 in.
Curb weight3468 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Black
