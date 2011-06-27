Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe Consumer Reviews

Gone for a reason buyamerican , 02/28/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful By far the best looking car i have ever owned just seems to have everything supporting the car break, brakes, struts, head gasket, and the list goes on. Very comfy, plenty of power, runs well broken. Report Abuse

Why must olds have to go? 123@aol.com , 12/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful What a great work car. Bought it with 90,000 on it. Put some maintenance into it rear struts and mounts, brakes, rotors, tranny fluid/filter, A/C recharge. Still have a little oil leak some where. Has a 3.1 good power but would like a little more. My last olds was a '86 delta 88 with a 3.8L sold it with 180,000+ on it. Still running strong. Was driving a Mercedes around germany last year. It felt good to get back in the olds had better power at high speed and handles just as good and its over 7 years old with 122,000 on it. Report Abuse

Classic well maintained vehicle peggy , 08/17/2010 1 of 9 people found this review helpful One owner garage kept mint condition, normal maintenance, oil changes, etc. Black 2 dr coupe. Only 37,000 miles on it. Runs great 6 cyl Cruise automatic, fwd, inside trunk lock, opener. Leather seats. Report Abuse

Distinctly American paa , 07/11/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful all i want to do is rate it , not write about it. so don't expect anything else Report Abuse