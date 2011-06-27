  1. Home
Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Cutlass Supreme
4.5
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Gone for a reason

buyamerican, 02/28/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

By far the best looking car i have ever owned just seems to have everything supporting the car break, brakes, struts, head gasket, and the list goes on. Very comfy, plenty of power, runs well broken.

Why must olds have to go?

123@aol.com, 12/26/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

What a great work car. Bought it with 90,000 on it. Put some maintenance into it rear struts and mounts, brakes, rotors, tranny fluid/filter, A/C recharge. Still have a little oil leak some where. Has a 3.1 good power but would like a little more. My last olds was a '86 delta 88 with a 3.8L sold it with 180,000+ on it. Still running strong. Was driving a Mercedes around germany last year. It felt good to get back in the olds had better power at high speed and handles just as good and its over 7 years old with 122,000 on it.

Classic well maintained vehicle

peggy, 08/17/2010
1 of 9 people found this review helpful

One owner garage kept mint condition, normal maintenance, oil changes, etc. Black 2 dr coupe. Only 37,000 miles on it. Runs great 6 cyl Cruise automatic, fwd, inside trunk lock, opener. Leather seats.

Distinctly American

paa, 07/11/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

all i want to do is rate it , not write about it. so don't expect anything else

I wish they still built these

Cheryl, 10/20/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is the 5th 2-door Cutlass I have owned. I previously had a sales career which required many miles of driving, I bought cars new and traded them at about 150k. Now that I have switched careers to something with hardly any travel I didn't need brand new, and I immediately went out and found myself a 1994 Cutlass Supreme, as a way to own a classic since GM saw fit to eliminate this wonderful brand. I know that I can drive this for years. Even though it's 15-years old, it's still beautiful, and I'm proud to own it.

