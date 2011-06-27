  1. Home
Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Cutlass Ciera
4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$921 - $2,253
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

wish I could keep it

ddamien, 02/01/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car at 85,000, and have driven it to over 100,000 in just over four months. I really love the reliability, design and versatility of this wagon. I have to sell it now, though, as I travel too many miles annually to sell it later. I sure am going to look for another one.

