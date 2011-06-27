  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
  4. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
  5. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Cutlass Ciera
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Cutlass Cieras for sale
List Price Estimate
$774 - $1,892
Used Cutlass Ciera for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

194000 miles and going

Couldn't be happier, 07/09/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We purchased a SL Ciera Wagon in 8/02 for another basic vehicle with better fuel economy. We also had a 99 Tahoe and 01 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT P/U. The Ciera wagon had 173000 miles on it when we purchased it, but was in excellent condition inside and out. It now has 194000 miles and is going strong. We are averaging 25 mpg and have had no problems. Not bad for $1000 dollars. The oil gets changed every 3500 miles with Quaker State Higher Milage oil. Compared to our other two vehicles, this one has already paid for itself in gas savings alone. Of course it doesn't have the luxury items the Tahoe has, but it is still the most used vehicle in our household.

Report Abuse

330,000 later we retired our Merry Oldsmobile!

John, 05/01/2018
SL Cruiser 4dr Wagon
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

One radiator, one fuel line, one harmonic balancer, one front axle, and a radio that hated below 20* F weather. Front and rear shocks/struts once or twice. A couple of brake jobs. Drove car from when it had 106,000 miles until 332,000 miles. Wiring to vanity mirror lights was brittle and as well as wiring to driver door power window motor. Trusted every day commuting vehicle with a good amount (not great) of pulling power / torque. Overall 26 MPG on 33/33/33% city/rural/highway driving. Ended up getting several typical repair/maintenance issues converging upon inspection time so we retired the Ciera at that point.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cutlass Cieras for sale

Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles