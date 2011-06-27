Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Wagon Consumer Reviews
194000 miles and going
We purchased a SL Ciera Wagon in 8/02 for another basic vehicle with better fuel economy. We also had a 99 Tahoe and 01 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT P/U. The Ciera wagon had 173000 miles on it when we purchased it, but was in excellent condition inside and out. It now has 194000 miles and is going strong. We are averaging 25 mpg and have had no problems. Not bad for $1000 dollars. The oil gets changed every 3500 miles with Quaker State Higher Milage oil. Compared to our other two vehicles, this one has already paid for itself in gas savings alone. Of course it doesn't have the luxury items the Tahoe has, but it is still the most used vehicle in our household.
330,000 later we retired our Merry Oldsmobile!
One radiator, one fuel line, one harmonic balancer, one front axle, and a radio that hated below 20* F weather. Front and rear shocks/struts once or twice. A couple of brake jobs. Drove car from when it had 106,000 miles until 332,000 miles. Wiring to vanity mirror lights was brittle and as well as wiring to driver door power window motor. Trusted every day commuting vehicle with a good amount (not great) of pulling power / torque. Overall 26 MPG on 33/33/33% city/rural/highway driving. Ended up getting several typical repair/maintenance issues converging upon inspection time so we retired the Ciera at that point.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cutlass Ciera
Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner