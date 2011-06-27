Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Sedan Consumer Reviews
Must be an Anamoly
I know no one cares about this 15 year old car, but I own it . So far I;ve put 300,00 miles on my 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera with NO major problems. OK, the struts go out annually, it has an exhaust manifold leak, I replaced a radiator, power window motor, water pump (twice), alternator, stereo, and a few windshields. So what. The car fires up in -20 temps., gets over 26 mpg., and WORKS! The 3.3L V-6 engine w/4-speed OD tranny has to be one of the best combo's ever! This car is truly outstanding!
91 Olds Ciera
Purchased at 100,000 miles. Had been well used, but maintained. Service engine light on, local GM dealer unable to provide a reasonable cost estimate. Rear brakes binding to drum, no holes in backing plate to loosen the shoes, needed to rip drum off of car, added to cost of repair. Driver's seat springs broken, have had other vehicle in excess of 200,000 without this problem. Power window wires all broken at bellows on L/F door. Common problem with GM cars. Expensive repair ($200).
Excellent first car or second vehicle
This is an excellent car for the money. Extremely reliable, awesome power great mileage. Long road trips are a breeze. Very pleasant ride, a bit soft when packed with luggage or passengers, easily bottoms out. Perfect as a commuter. Everything is easily accessible in the engine compartment, BIG plus!!
91 ciera s
i got my ciera this year and loved it i call it my mini van but better it fits as many passengers and really good on gas drives like a charm lots of power
My 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
I have had the car for 1 year and 8 months now. I bought it with 80,000 miles on it in January of 2002. It currently has more than 112,500 miles and is still running in great order. It is more reliable than any other car I have owned(a 1993 Ford Taurus and a 1993 Dodge Shadow). I'd also recommend it over the Camry and Accord(I have friends with both of those cars and they have not been as satisfied as they hoped they would be).
