Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Sedan Consumer Reviews

Must be an Anamoly JB , 02/08/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I know no one cares about this 15 year old car, but I own it . So far I;ve put 300,00 miles on my 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera with NO major problems. OK, the struts go out annually, it has an exhaust manifold leak, I replaced a radiator, power window motor, water pump (twice), alternator, stereo, and a few windshields. So what. The car fires up in -20 temps., gets over 26 mpg., and WORKS! The 3.3L V-6 engine w/4-speed OD tranny has to be one of the best combo's ever! This car is truly outstanding!

91 Olds Ciera YAMADOGGY , 08/29/2004 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchased at 100,000 miles. Had been well used, but maintained. Service engine light on, local GM dealer unable to provide a reasonable cost estimate. Rear brakes binding to drum, no holes in backing plate to loosen the shoes, needed to rip drum off of car, added to cost of repair. Driver's seat springs broken, have had other vehicle in excess of 200,000 without this problem. Power window wires all broken at bellows on L/F door. Common problem with GM cars. Expensive repair ($200).

Excellent first car or second vehicle Curtis , 12/06/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is an excellent car for the money. Extremely reliable, awesome power great mileage. Long road trips are a breeze. Very pleasant ride, a bit soft when packed with luggage or passengers, easily bottoms out. Perfect as a commuter. Everything is easily accessible in the engine compartment, BIG plus!!

91 ciera s 91 ciera cutlass s , 09/10/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i got my ciera this year and loved it i call it my mini van but better it fits as many passengers and really good on gas drives like a charm lots of power