Used 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews
1998 Oldsmobile Bravada
We will have had our Bravada four years in October. It is a joy to drive. It is fantastic in the winter. It goes in any amount of snow with GREAT traction. I love the sunroof in the summer. It's just like a covertable, but much safer. It even gets good gas milage.
Love my Bravada
Purchased this vehicle new in 1998 and every year after it was rated worse and worse. Over the 7 years I've had this car it has consistently performed flawlessly. I've never had any problem. It's been a very versatile vehicle which I would highly recommend. Oh yeah, the traction system is great in ice, snow, and rain.
1998 Oldsmobile Bravada
I have loved the ablility that my 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada has. The AWD system is awesome, in all weather, and since I live out in the country 40 miles from work, they always know I will be there. I also have pulled my husband's 1-ton pickup out several times when stuck, usually including a horse trailer or full water tank behind him! This vehicle has had it's problems though. The multi-function switch is awful, (blinker, cruise, lights, wipers) if one thing breaks the whole thing has to be replaced and it is very expensive. The serpentine belt, fuel pump and water pump have been other problems. This truck's gas milage is also not very good, which is especially irritating with gas prices this high! Also, I don't like the fact that you can't put a car seat in the center back. It must be on the side.
Great truck
I love my bravada. I have added helper springs and air shocks extra tans cooler as I use it to pull camper and trailers for 50% of the time. Nice ride when I have the air low on the shocks. I have plenty of power with the 4.3L HO. I do wish it had a 4 low option. AWD is the best and love it. The rear window rattles due to the design of it but not loud. I have a 4 inch lift with allows me to drive in up to 22 inches of heavy pack snow before the wheels will even spin. Next winter hoping to add a plow on it. I use it as a work horse and its a great one also good driver Mine also has the G80 axle option which is a dana 35 posi traction. Also makes a great family vehicle.
NICE SUV, NOT SO NICE SUV
I like the vehicle overall, but it has had a lot of mechanical problems since I purchased it used exactly 1 year ago with 58,000 miles. I have replaced the AWD system, serpentine belt, alternator, the idler arm, rotors, and front bearings all in a year's time. My husband USE to have a 97 Olds Bravada and had most of the same things go wrong with it around 48,000 miles. We could no longer afford 2 vehicles with so many problems so we traded it for a brand new (2003) foreign vehicle. Go Toyota!!
Sponsored cars related to the Bravada
Related Used 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner