Used 1996 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews
Hello Problems
Hello new ball joints every two years, hello blown head gasket! Hello problems with the brake system. Good bye Oldsmobile.
1st car
Bought my 96 bravada and it need some work. I replaced my upper intake gasket, common. Put new front drive shaft in and new brakes. Its my first car its perfect. Tons of room for wen me and my buddies all pile in and go fishin stuff like that. Very comfortable ride. Love the leather interior. No rust yet no Major problems, and I beat on it. I live in the snow belt, put new snow tires on it and handle the snow like a beast. No complaints at all! I love this car it couldnt be more reliable. And all these people sayin Major problems this and that I say find a better mechanic beca this vehicle is a tank! Ive also takin it muddin a couple times haha never got stuck never broke anything! Get on.
Good SUV overall
My family got this car back in 2002 when it had 60,000 miles on it. The biggest problem is the A/C kept breaking even after fixing it. It's good for towing things, we've towed 4-wheelers, a boat, and even a honda accord from Utah to Texas. Around 150,000 miles things started to fall apart little by little, and by 160,000 miles it became a money pit. Overall a very good car up until it hits higher miles. Not the most fuel efficient, but it's powerful and fun to drive, especially off roading.
Rating the Bravada
It starts to have problem after problem after around 50,000 miles.
96' Bravada
This is a nice car, but when the odometer turns around 60,000 miles you start taking it into the shop every 7,000 miles. This just happens to do this right after the warranty expires.
