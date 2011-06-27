Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$30,619
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$30,619
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$30,619
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$30,619
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$30,619
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$30,619
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$30,619
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$30,619
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$30,619
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$30,619
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$30,619
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
$30,619
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Length199.3 in.
Width72.9 in.
Curb weight3686 lbs.
Colors
$30,619
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Cappuccino
  • Black Onyx
  • Bronze Mist
  • Sterling Metallic
  • White Diamond
  • Sapphire
  • Cherry
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Mint Parfait
  • Mocha
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
$30,619
P225/60R H tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$30,619
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$30,619
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
