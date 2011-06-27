Used 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora Sedan Consumer Reviews
my aurora
I have a 1995 oldsmobile aurora it is one of two i have a 1972 chevelle ss and i would love to get my aurora in tip top shape bout to rebuild it all i recomend keeping a car like this it is a family/ sports car and im not getting rid of mine any time soon
Great car
I haved owned this car 5 years. It is a cruiser. Very comfortable ride. Great sound system. It gets 20 mpg in town and 26 on the highway. Replaced starter myself and the AC compressor was replaced. Lots of power. The styling is timeless. Lots of room in the car and in the trunk. Love the car.
Best Used Car Value!!!!!!!!!
Highly recommended to anyone (NOT LOOKING FOR A CHEAP CAR) as an excellent used car value. Cannot beat the options,comfort,performance,safety,and styling of this car. However ,this is not a "cheap" car, so to all you cheap people-stick with the dull but affordable Chevrolet.This car is for those with class,not afraid to maintain class.
1995 Olds Aurora
I purchased my Aurora used. After replacing a bad crank sensor, the car runs great. Everything works on it and I have not had any major problems. The car is very quiet and smooth. Overall I am very satisfied with this vehicle but I am worried that it will have no resale value.
gotta love the Aurora
When we bought this car we paid $15,000. We could not believe that we could buy a car this fantastic for that price! We were sure that the entire engine would fall out in a few months considering the value of this car when it was new. Almost 4 years later we have only replaced one valve and 2 belts for normal wear-and-tear. What an amazing value! The only downside is the quick depreciation. This is probably the prettiest car we will ever own.
Sponsored cars related to the Aurora
Related Used 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner