Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero Sedan Consumer Reviews
great used buy
Excellent used car buy. Does everything well at bargain basement price. Last of the low cg gm midsize vehicles. Recently put 245 45 16 series bridgestone potenza tires and handling is phenomenal. (have owned corvettes, lotus, and Audi a-4 turbos) 6 cyl auto mpg over 26 at real speed (75 mph+).
174,000 miles and still going
I bought my car used 2 years ago and it now has 174,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. Only problems I have had was the fuel pump and the alternator went out. Oh and the pass key thing had problems but there is a easy fix for that if you Google it and it consists of a inexpensive diode being soldered into the wiring. Would I recommend this car even with the high miles mine has.... You bet I would.
Great Ride
we bought this car with around 15,000 miles on it, and there is now around 96,000 on it, and the only thing i have ever had to do to it is have the passlock replaced and brakes, never one single problem with this car ever. this has to be one of the most reliable, bang for the buck, i have ever purchaced. i have even put on a magnaflow cat back and a K&N intake on it and watched the MPG rise even higher, on high way i can manage over 30+ mpg and i even have a V-6 and over 200hp now. if your in the market for a great car and by the years passing pretty cheap now. jump on it. im 26 and this is my 15th car and best one to date for reliability.
Best Olds ever
This is the 2nd Alero owned by my wife and me. She has been driving her 99 Alero since 2000. A super car. She has 110,000 miles on it now and it is still a great looker and a terrific little speeder - especially with the K&N air filter, which make sit roar. Both aleros, I drive the 04 have the 3.4 engine, which I highly recommend to anyone considering buying an Alero. Great styling, too, for the price range. Keep Mobil 1 in the crankcase and the engine will always show the driver its appreciation. So far, the 99 Alero needed an alternator and a front strut replaced. As well, the hazard switch broke but will be repaired free under a recall order. The 99 is super fast - much faster than the 04,
The performance is horrible!
This is a nice car. However, the performance stinks! It takes forever for the the throttle response to kick in. It's like they took this heavy car and put a go cart engine in it! It's loud but not powerful at all! Barley gets up to speed on the highway. I tried to go around a Sunfire and couldnt even do it! But every time I turn the key I know it will start. Oh and the handling is terrible too. And they dont make any performance or upgrades for this car! Nothing!
