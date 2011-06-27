  1. Home
Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,685
Starting MSRP
$21,585
Starting MSRP
$18,085
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG212125
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.8/380.7 mi.253.8/380.7 mi.296.1/423.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.1 gal.14.1 gal.14.1 gal.
Combined MPG212125
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l2.2 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.1 ft.35.1 ft.
Valves121216
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesno
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesno
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesno
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesno
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesno
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
Rear floor matsyesyesno
cargo netyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesno
power steeringnonoyes
Power Feature
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnonoyes
Instrumentation
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
tachometeryesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
Front shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
leather/clothyesnono
6 -way power driver seatyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
premium clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.50.8 in.50.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
Front track59.1 in.59.1 in.59.1 in.
Length186.7 in.186.7 in.186.7 in.
Curb weight3141 lbs.3113 lbs.3002 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.14.6 cu.ft.14.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.5.0 in.5.0 in.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
EPA interior volume91.2 cu.ft.91.2 cu.ft.91.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base107 in.107 in.107 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Rear track59.3 in.59.3 in.59.3 in.
Colors
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
Exterior Colors
  • Black Onyx
  • Tropic Teal
  • Sterling
  • Arctic White
  • Ruby Red
  • Polo Green
  • Sandstone
  • Steel Gray
  • Bright Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Tropic Teal
  • Sterling
  • Arctic White
  • Ruby Red
  • Polo Green
  • Sandstone
  • Steel Gray
  • Bright Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Tropic Teal
  • Sterling
  • Arctic White
  • Ruby Red
  • Bright Red
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesnoyes
16 in. wheelsyesyesno
P225/50R16 tiresyesyesno
Performance tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
full wheel coversnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
15 in. wheelsnonoyes
P215/60R15 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$22,685
$21,585
$18,085
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
