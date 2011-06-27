2003 Oldsmobile Alero Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Sleek styling, brisk performance and handling, ergonomically intelligent interior, well-equipped standard model.
- Hint of cheapness to interior bits, numb steering, poor resale value.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,188 - $2,903
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Alero combines attractive styling, decent engines and extensive standard equipment in a crisp-handling package. Too bad this is Oldsmobile's last year.
2003 Highlights
Any music lovers out there? For 2003, the Alero expands its scope of available sounds by offering XM Satellite Radio as an option. It's the only Oldsmobile to do so.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
geri7,01/10/2012
I haven't seemed to have any serious problems with my '03 Alero, which is now at 201,700 miles. Just some part that needed to be replaced, which included my fuel pump, but that was my fault, because I hated so much to stop and get gas, and my gas will always be on empty. And a harmonic balancer and something that has to do with the drivebelt. But that was just very recent. So, I have to say, my car has served me 'very well'. But, 3 of my windows don't work anymore. But I can live with that. Those aren't the parts that matter anyway. Very satisfied with my car. Oh, love the stereo.
Johnny,10/18/2015
GX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
2.2L EcoTec engine is decently powered for being in a bigger sedan. The instrument panels are very basic like just the bare essentials. Radio is different from the other models. its actually different from the one shown in the owners manual. The window clips that hold the window on a non-power window do become very fragile in advanced age. Only 2 major issues that have happened was transmission lines busting and brake lines busted all in spots which were difficult to repair by myself. There is one nagging issue but is very common and that is the security lock out upon start. The other slight issue is simply the road, between noise and comfort of ride. As the driver i have never had an issue with comfort in the front seat. My passengers tell me the front passenger seat is fine but the back feels like you are dragging the road. I would say this could be suspension. However, i replaced the whole nine yards of it, making it brand new parts. One major recommendation with an Alero (and any car for that matter), is to always do the regular maintenance because as it wears out, the way the car runs and rides becomes rough in this car. I know this due to the Condition of it when I purchased the vehicle in 2012.
mlzebe,06/08/2008
I bought my Alero last year with 72,000 miles on it. I was loving it I thought it was a all around good car. Well it was until I started having this problem with the security system. Sometimes when I turn the car off, and go to start it again nothing happens except for the dash light coming on. I priced to fix and was told about $300 to 400 to fix. Besides that and the air drafts it's a nice car.
mlrobards,11/13/2013
I purchased this car when it was 5 years old, that was 8 years ago. I have had only one major issue with it. The drivers side window regulator has gone out and cost too much to replace. Never had issue one with the motor, struts, electronics (other than the regulator) If you treat this car right it will not let you down. Keep up with all regular maintenance and it will last years. Handles really well and an easy ride for long trips. Before you buy any new car make sure it was taken good care of. If it wasn't, walk away.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
