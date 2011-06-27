  1. Home
2003 Oldsmobile Alero Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, brisk performance and handling, ergonomically intelligent interior, well-equipped standard model.
  • Hint of cheapness to interior bits, numb steering, poor resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Alero combines attractive styling, decent engines and extensive standard equipment in a crisp-handling package. Too bad this is Oldsmobile's last year.

2003 Highlights

Any music lovers out there? For 2003, the Alero expands its scope of available sounds by offering XM Satellite Radio as an option. It's the only Oldsmobile to do so.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Oldsmobile Alero.

5(48%)
4(35%)
3(15%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.3
87 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

seems reliable to me
geri7,01/10/2012
I haven't seemed to have any serious problems with my '03 Alero, which is now at 201,700 miles. Just some part that needed to be replaced, which included my fuel pump, but that was my fault, because I hated so much to stop and get gas, and my gas will always be on empty. And a harmonic balancer and something that has to do with the drivebelt. But that was just very recent. So, I have to say, my car has served me 'very well'. But, 3 of my windows don't work anymore. But I can live with that. Those aren't the parts that matter anyway. Very satisfied with my car. Oh, love the stereo.
Absolute Base Model Review
Johnny,10/18/2015
GX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A)
2.2L EcoTec engine is decently powered for being in a bigger sedan. The instrument panels are very basic like just the bare essentials. Radio is different from the other models. its actually different from the one shown in the owners manual. The window clips that hold the window on a non-power window do become very fragile in advanced age. Only 2 major issues that have happened was transmission lines busting and brake lines busted all in spots which were difficult to repair by myself. There is one nagging issue but is very common and that is the security lock out upon start. The other slight issue is simply the road, between noise and comfort of ride. As the driver i have never had an issue with comfort in the front seat. My passengers tell me the front passenger seat is fine but the back feels like you are dragging the road. I would say this could be suspension. However, i replaced the whole nine yards of it, making it brand new parts. One major recommendation with an Alero (and any car for that matter), is to always do the regular maintenance because as it wears out, the way the car runs and rides becomes rough in this car. I know this due to the Condition of it when I purchased the vehicle in 2012.
Up In The Air
mlzebe,06/08/2008
I bought my Alero last year with 72,000 miles on it. I was loving it I thought it was a all around good car. Well it was until I started having this problem with the security system. Sometimes when I turn the car off, and go to start it again nothing happens except for the dash light coming on. I priced to fix and was told about $300 to 400 to fix. Besides that and the air drafts it's a nice car.
8 years with a used Alero.
mlrobards,11/13/2013
I purchased this car when it was 5 years old, that was 8 years ago. I have had only one major issue with it. The drivers side window regulator has gone out and cost too much to replace. Never had issue one with the motor, struts, electronics (other than the regulator) If you treat this car right it will not let you down. Keep up with all regular maintenance and it will last years. Handles really well and an easy ride for long trips. Before you buy any new car make sure it was taken good care of. If it wasn't, walk away.
See all 87 reviews of the 2003 Oldsmobile Alero
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2003 Oldsmobile Alero

Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero Overview

The Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero is offered in the following submodels: Alero Sedan, Alero Coupe. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GL2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), GLS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GL2 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GL1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), GX 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A), and GL1 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero?

Which used 2003 Oldsmobile Aleros are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2003 Oldsmobile Aleros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Alero for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,623.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,053.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Alero for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,536.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,035.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero?

