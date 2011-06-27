Used 2001 Oldsmobile Alero Coupe Consumer Reviews
College Car
I bought my Alero brand new (7 miles) and I've had a great experience with it. I haven't had any major mechanical problems with it and it's still running strong. It has adequate power along with good gas mileage. I'd recommend this car to anyone looking for a reliable car.
LOVE THIS CAR!!
I was a little worried when i saw this car in my drive way after my parents searched for something after i was in a car crash. I read a lot of reviews and found nothing but horrible reviews nightmare stories and a lot of $$ signs. so after driving it for a while something happened, the hub bar. went bad...but since i work at a dealership...i got the parts for mad cheap thank god. i replaced the shocks and im telling you the car runs like new. amazing. so then i cleaned the engine valve and the injecters...and it starts every time, no clicking...no problems at all. i love the car i love how it handles and its fast. great on gas. so hey a lil investigating goes a long way...only 500 spent. :)
Backaches galore
I've had my Alero for a little over 2 and a half years and it's time to get rid of it! Unfortunately, I'm going to loose a lot of money because resale is HORRIBLE, on these cars!
20,000 miles and better than I expected
Huge discount piqued my interest, but still didn't expect much. Couple of annoyances-water leakage in the cabin during rainstorm (fixed after one visit to the dealer), some minor rattles, and my traction control (or whatever it's called) went out on me unexpectedly (it reset by itself later). Manual transmission is a little notchy, and the other day it popped out of reverse. However, its a big car for the money with a lot of standard features, and the huge discounts (got mine for $14,5K, you can probably get it cheaper now) might make it worth the while. Granted, build quality isn't up to par with Toyota, however much improved over past american cars.
Owner Review
Car is fun to drive, seems solid and well put together. No problems, loaded with features not found in competition.
