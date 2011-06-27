Used 1994 Oldsmobile Achieva Sedan Consumer Reviews
My Baby!
I have had my Oldsmobile Achieva for about 5 months, but it has been in the family for about 7 yrs. Recently with 140,000 miles on it the cylinder head cracked, the motor mounts were going out, and I needed a new water pump. To avoid very high repair bills, I went ahead and dropped a used quad four with about 53,000 miles on it in my car, especially since transmission is still in good repair. Overall the car has run great. It has had a few small issues here and there but it hasn't been that much of a problem for the family. The I-4 has adequate acceleration and handle is ok. Fortunately its an Oldmobile so it is a very comfortable car.
It's an olds, what to expect?
It's an okay car, it gets me where to go. The electrical system gave out entirely. There's nothing working in this car no more. It juste starts and that's it. There has been an alternator replaced and it's a very costly car to maintain. It stinks in the electric department. What happened was the electric system shorted out, draining the battery in less than an hour, so we needed it disconnected. It's aroun 800 for parts and a big load of money to fix
Don't buy oldsmobiles
This car is a real pain in the neck ever since i bought it. I got it with 20000 miles and during the first year i had to take it to dealer to have it checked twice. It has also broken down at least three times and has cost me a lot of money. I can't wait to dump this car. Recently I bought a second car, a Honda now that is a well built machine. My friends please stick with the japanese.
Not so bad
. I've had no trouble with the Achiva, and it runs great. Ours only has 70,000 miles on it and it seems like it'll go until 150,000.
i like it
For the money the car has done well.
Sponsored cars related to the Achieva
Related Used 1994 Oldsmobile Achieva Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner