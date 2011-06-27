Used 1993 Oldsmobile Achieva Sedan Consumer Reviews
a great little car
I used this car all through college and it was wonderful. Great engine and power, loved the driver-oriented dash and all of the gauges. Plenty of room front and back and lots of features for a "compact" car. I had to replace the alternator (a common GM problem), the variable-effort steering rack, and the paint began to peel in odd ways - but for sitting outside and getting lots of use, I couldn't really complain.
Olds Achieva is a fine car
Quad 4 has a bad reputation but I've had good luck with mine accept for a seep leak in a cracked cylinder head which I've ignored for 50 000 miles. The car has 137000 and still runs and looks great.
my olds achieva
the car has been very reliable for me. It did haave a probelm right after i first got it, But that was due to the people who had it before nad did not maintain the vehicle properly. Now it runs great and is very comfortable to ride in and fun to drive. Has good get up and go.
Run away
I bought this car new in 1993 and over the years I have had to put over $5000.00 in repairs. I am getting rid of the car because it needs another head-gasket, that right another! The first one went in around 60k and now with 114k it needs another. Buy any other car, surely it can't be worse.
