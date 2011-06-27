Used 1993 Oldsmobile Achieva S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/486.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room49.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Measurements
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight2779 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Black
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
