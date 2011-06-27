Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Achieva S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$964
|$1,466
|$1,743
|Clean
|$844
|$1,287
|$1,530
|Average
|$605
|$929
|$1,104
|Rough
|$365
|$571
|$678
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Achieva S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$969
|$1,466
|$1,740
|Clean
|$848
|$1,287
|$1,528
|Average
|$607
|$929
|$1,102
|Rough
|$367
|$571
|$677
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Achieva SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,083
|$1,585
|$1,864
|Clean
|$949
|$1,391
|$1,636
|Average
|$679
|$1,004
|$1,180
|Rough
|$410
|$617
|$725
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Achieva SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,052
|$1,585
|$1,879
|Clean
|$921
|$1,391
|$1,649
|Average
|$660
|$1,004
|$1,190
|Rough
|$398
|$617
|$731