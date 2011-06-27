Used 2010 Nissan Xterra SUV Consumer Reviews
Solid SUV...worth a look
The Xterra is a true off-road capable SUV. We have about 6k miles on ours and it's been great so far. We bought the Xterra because we wanted a true 4wd that could eventually take the place of my aging Toyota Tacoma. We drove a lot of vehicles before deciding on the Xterra. No regrets. Pros- It's fun to drive and well appointed. The V6 is very powerful. Good size, not too big or too small. Cons- It's not fuel efficient. My guess is that 20 mpg is the best you can expect on the hwy, 15 in the city. Interior plastics scratch easily which is a little annoying.
Solid Versatile Truck for a Good Price
Owned for over 4 years and 52000 miles before trading in last year. Rock solid performance and reliability... I wish I had kept it. I'd say it provides more capability and livability for the price than just about any other 4x4 SUV. I paid $23,800 after rebates and I think the only area of the Xterra that reflects the bargain price is some of the interior parts (seat material, hard plastics, cargo area plastic not as tough as I'd like). We made many family trips and commutes with this SUV in all conditions and the only thing I would have done differently is go for the nicer PRO4X model.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very Happy with My Xterra
Wanted an SUV that's powerful, sturdy with reasonable off road capacities. Picked X due to its fair pricing, powerful engine(VQ), solid BoF construction, great outward visibility & the cute look. Have put 5K miles on it so far, incl. a 2500 mile trip in 1 week. Really impressed with the acceleration. Great handling. Tight turn radius. Perfect size for a single guy. I prefer firm seats and find X's very comfortable. Like the high seating position, feel confident. High ground clearance, no need for ramps when changing oil. I felt far less tired driving the X for a full day, than diving a civic (my previous car). Manual is not clear about gas octane, so I use #89 since the engine is VQ.
Good Buy
I purchased the Xterra because I wanted the, up-high road view, safety and comfort of an SUV, but didn't want to spend over $30K. Also, the style of the X has always turned my head; I got the gun metal gray - great looking vehicle. So, I got exactly what I wanted. Nothing fancy about the X, but I have what I need, but no toys. Toys are nice. I miss them, but don't need them. I commute 104 miles per day and find the X to be a comfortable ride - not rough as so many have said. I'm getting 21 MPG on a stop-and-go highway ride - much better than I expected. With gas prices on the rise, I will most likely go back to a small, gas efficient vehicle next purchase, but I am enjoying the X.
Great Value on and Off Road
I went from a Frontier to upgrading to the Xterra Off Road and WOW. This vehicle is an incredible performer on and off road. It's filled with everything you need like hill-descent assist, locking diffs, 4X4, lots of space and cargo hold, and nothing you don't. The seats fold completely flat, the roof rack has plenty of room for the kayaks, and the awesome 4.0 V6 has more than enough power to tow my 26 ft sailboat. I can't say enough about how smooth this truck rides and how well it conquers terrain off road. Surprisingly, I have been averaging 20mpg. I thought I would have done much worse, but it just makes this rig that much sweeter. Nissan's 4.0L is indestructible. Highly recommend!
Sponsored cars related to the Xterra
Related Used 2010 Nissan Xterra SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner