Used 2003 Nissan Xterra Consumer Reviews

One of the best SUVs xterra_ep , 08/22/2012 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Exceent SUV, if you take a little care of it: First of all change to Bilsteins - it will change your driving experience 180 degrees. Second, if you over 100K change timing belt, all other belts; watter pump, termostat. Third, make sure your brakes are good. Now you have a fantastic car - you have to invest a bit - but then you have a true 4x4 that will go anywhere, will start any time, and will drive and feel like brand new. Or much better than many brand new cars, suvs in the $20K range. My wife wants me to change my car to twice more expensive and more cool - I love this SUV - I put some sweat to it and it is perfect now! Love it!

Best vehicle I've ever owned masterelrond , 09/10/2011 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Last year, I got a job that required a long commute, and had to get rid of my 2003 Xterra. I really miss that SUV, by far the best vehicle I've ever owned. The only maintenance that was ever required was the scheduled maintenance, I never had a single problem with it that required fixing. It drove smooth, and was surprisingly quiet for an SUV. The V6 engine was very powerful, as we towed and carried many loads across the US without even straining it, there was always more power than we needed. By the time I traded it in after 7 years of driving, the paint was still perfect, the suspension was perfect, the engine was perfect, and the interior looked brand new. I really miss that Xterra. :(

Best car for everything!! Bobby , 10/01/2015 XE I4 Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful In all honesty it is one of the best all around cars you can buy, and cheap too! The acceleration is not bad for what it is, the teams is fantastic!! I beat on mine all the time and if you do nessesitys to maintain it will hold up forever! Mine has 220,000 miles and runs strong, only repairs are on the clutch and breaks, very solid, pretty safe is you drive normally, surprisingly hard to flip! Reliable fun, relatively safe and 25+ mpg!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Mountain Goat tommy2cat , 08/30/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I love this vehicle. Exterior silver w/brush guards, roof rack w/tray. Interior rare black leather interior w/heated seats. Kids love visibility from tiered second row. Rear compartment provides plenty of storage for baseball equipment, etc. Added Bilstein shocks to smooth ride. Adding catback & CAI to address substandard fuel economy & provide boost to slightly underpowered 3.3 liter engine. An issue, not a problem. Currently 20/17 mpg w/conservative use. Handles blizzards with confidence. Climbed NYC snowbank to create parking spot! Nissan should consider turbo diesel engine for this tree-climbing Billy Goat. Love it