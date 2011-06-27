  1. Home
Used 2003 Nissan Xterra Consumer Reviews

One of the best SUVs

xterra_ep, 08/22/2012
27 of 28 people found this review helpful

Exceent SUV, if you take a little care of it: First of all change to Bilsteins - it will change your driving experience 180 degrees. Second, if you over 100K change timing belt, all other belts; watter pump, termostat. Third, make sure your brakes are good. Now you have a fantastic car - you have to invest a bit - but then you have a true 4x4 that will go anywhere, will start any time, and will drive and feel like brand new. Or much better than many brand new cars, suvs in the $20K range. My wife wants me to change my car to twice more expensive and more cool - I love this SUV - I put some sweat to it and it is perfect now! Love it!

Best vehicle I've ever owned

masterelrond, 09/10/2011
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

Last year, I got a job that required a long commute, and had to get rid of my 2003 Xterra. I really miss that SUV, by far the best vehicle I've ever owned. The only maintenance that was ever required was the scheduled maintenance, I never had a single problem with it that required fixing. It drove smooth, and was surprisingly quiet for an SUV. The V6 engine was very powerful, as we towed and carried many loads across the US without even straining it, there was always more power than we needed. By the time I traded it in after 7 years of driving, the paint was still perfect, the suspension was perfect, the engine was perfect, and the interior looked brand new. I really miss that Xterra. :(

Best car for everything!!

Bobby, 10/01/2015
XE I4 Rwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
28 of 30 people found this review helpful

In all honesty it is one of the best all around cars you can buy, and cheap too! The acceleration is not bad for what it is, the teams is fantastic!! I beat on mine all the time and if you do nessesitys to maintain it will hold up forever! Mine has 220,000 miles and runs strong, only repairs are on the clutch and breaks, very solid, pretty safe is you drive normally, surprisingly hard to flip! Reliable fun, relatively safe and 25+ mpg!!

Mountain Goat

tommy2cat, 08/30/2011
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

I love this vehicle. Exterior silver w/brush guards, roof rack w/tray. Interior rare black leather interior w/heated seats. Kids love visibility from tiered second row. Rear compartment provides plenty of storage for baseball equipment, etc. Added Bilstein shocks to smooth ride. Adding catback & CAI to address substandard fuel economy & provide boost to slightly underpowered 3.3 liter engine. An issue, not a problem. Currently 20/17 mpg w/conservative use. Handles blizzards with confidence. Climbed NYC snowbank to create parking spot! Nissan should consider turbo diesel engine for this tree-climbing Billy Goat. Love it

Above average but very versatile

rdf63, 08/18/2015
XE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5M)
22 of 24 people found this review helpful

Xterrra is a SUV build on a truck base. Good parts of the car: Great room from the ground to the undercarraige which makes driving in the snow very easy. Huge difference in deivimg the Xterra XE in the snow versus a saller car. Excellent space in the car with 6 stereo speakers and multiple USB ports. I installed a JVC radio and it looks and sounds terrific. Kids can plug in cell phones or chargers anywhere. Also not a bad looking vehicle and used touch up paint very effectively. Overall paint has held up quite well. Bad parts: Timing belt at 105K is very expensive. Car can be shaky at times but you have to remember it is a truck you are driving not a car. Gas mileage is pretty tough. I am at 16/22 but can use regular 87 gas. Windshield gets foggy pretty quick and engine is not easy to work on. Well those are the facts. Its a safe car that can be used for a lot of things whether it be taking your kids and his or her friends somewhere to putting golf clubs or construction equipment in the back. It is very versatile.

